Phillips-Related Provisions Passed in 2023 Legislative Session

By CIRIEN SAADEH

Governor Tim Walz, holds up the One Minnesota Budget bill following a ceremonial signing event on the steps of the Capitol Wednesday, May 24. Photo by Michele Jokinen

As part of the $72 billion One Minnesota budget passed by the legislature, Governor Tim Walz signed into law several budget and policy omnibus bills with provisions pertinent to the Phillips community. Here is a round-up list of some of the budget provisions and what they will mean for the Phillips community.

As part of a $2.6 billion infrastructure package signed by the Governor, and authored by Rep. Fue Lee (DFL – District 59A, Minneapolis) and Sen. Sandra L. Pappas (DFL – District 69, Saint Paul), there is support for the Minneapolis American Indian Center, a timeline extension for the $5 million in financial support originally passed in 2019.

Also in the infrastructure package is $4 million for the Indigenous People’s Task Force, located in the Phillips community . The specific provision includes funding for land acquisition, predesign, design, construction, furnishing, and other resources for the Mikwanedun Audisookon Center for Art and Wellness in the Phillips neighborhood. The organization will provide a variety of community services including support for HIV and opioid harm reduction, housing, youth programs, and traditional food and environment services.

$3 million for Isuroon to design and build a property at 1600 East Lake Street to support the ability of the organization to fulfill its mission, which is to work for the health and connectedness of Somali women and girls so they and their families can thrive in Minnesota.

$1.25 million to the Little Earth Neighborhood Early Learning Center for HVAC and code upgrades to their existing property.

$3.5 million to the Little Earth Residents Association for the design and construction of the Little Earth Innovation Hub. The Hub will include a greenhouse, an aquaponics facility, a commercial kitchen, office, and gathering space.

$4.5 million for the Native American Community Clinic for expansion of their clinic including new medical and dental exam rooms, laboratory and diagnostic spaces, and other capital improvements.

$300,000 for the New Native Theater, which will be located in the new Minneapolis American Indian Center.

$300,000 for the predesign and design of a space for Pangea World Theatre. Pangea’s original space burned down in the 2020 uprisings after the murder of George Floyd.

The Minnesota State Legislature also updated the Minnesota Indian Family Preservation Act, originally passed in 1985. The updated legislation is authored by Senator Mary Kunesh (DFL – District 39) and Rep. Heather Keeler (DFL – District 4A). The updated legislation “enhances child welfare protections,” as a response to fears that the Supreme Court would overturn the Indian Child Welfare Act.

On top of the legislation named above, the Minnesota State Legislature provided funding to the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute for the purchasing of the Roof Depot, restored the right to vote to previously incarcerated people, and passed a law and provided funding for part-time school workers so they can receive unemployment insurance during the summer months when they are laid off.