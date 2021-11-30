Library News

By CARZ NELSON

All information listed here is accurate as of November 15, 2021. For the most recent information, check out the library website at www.hclib.org .

HENNEPIC COUNTY LIBRARY HOURS

Hennepin County Library has expanded its hours. See Franklin’s new schedule below. Check out hclib.org for other libraries.

FRANKLIN LIBRARY HOURS

Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday 12 – 8 p.m.

Wednesday 12 – 8 p.m.

Thursday 12 – 8 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 12 a.m. – 5 p.m.

LIBRARY SERVICE AND COVID PRECAUTIONS

Everyone must wear a mask in the library and in all county buildings. Children under five years old are exempt. People who tested positive for COVID 19 or who are experiencing related symptoms should not enter the library. Franklin Library is open for regular service; including book check out, holds pick up, and walk-in computer use. There’s no limit on the time people can spend inside the library.

HOMEWORK HELP

Both Franklin and Hosmer Libraries provide free one-on-one tutoring for K-12 students.

Franklin: Wednesdays 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays 3:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Hosmer: Mondays 4 – 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1 – 4 p.m.

CONNECT AND PLAY AT HOSMER LIBRARY

For young children and their caregivers: Connect with your child and explore early literacy activities during this drop-in program, 4 – 7 p.m on the first three Wednesdays of December.

COFFEE & CONVERSATIONS

Franklin Library hosts a monthly program outdoors in front of the library. Neighbors and community members can stop by for free coffee and doughnuts. It’s the perfect time to chat with library staff. Weather permitting; the meetings are on the second Fridays of the month, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This month’s meeting is December 10th .

READING SUGGESTIONS

Looking for a good book to read? You can ask a librarian! At hclib.org you’ll find the link, Ask us for reading suggestions. This leads to a form for you to fill out about what kind of books you like and don’t like. When you submit the form you will get an email with reading recommendations tailored to your interests. If you don’t want to fill out a form, you can always ask librarians for recommendations in person, over the phone, or via chat.

FRANKLIN LEARNING CENTER CLOSED

The Franklin Learning Center is closed. Alternate resources can be found at the following locations:

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services: www.uscis.gov/citizenship

Hennepin County Hotline: 612-348-3000. Find legal, food, education and health resources and answers to immigration questions

Language learning and test preparation: www.hclib.org/programs/adult-learning

Literacy Minnesota: 1-800-222-1990, www.literacymn.org/classesforadultsEnglish . Language Learning, GED, and citizenship classes

FREE BOOKS

The library gives away free books at the Four Sisters Farmers Market, which is held on the first Thursday of every month at 1414 Franklin Avenue.

NO MORE FINES

Hennepin County Library has gone fine free. Patrons are no longer charged for overdue material, but they continue to be responsible for the replacement cost of unreturned or lost items. An item is considered unreturned 41 days after its due date.

AT HOME SERVICE

At Home service is provided free of charge to Hennepin County residents who can’t get to a library due to illness, disability, or visual impairment. To apply for At Home service, submit an online application or apply by phone at 612-543-8850 Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM.

ASK THE LIBRARY

Have a reference or library account question? Call, text, chat, or email with a library worker.

www.hclib.org/contact

Call 612-543-KNOW (5669) to reach library staff by phone.

Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m

Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 12 – 5 p.m.

Español/Spanish: Llame o envíe un texto al 651-503-8013 para recibir ayuda en español.

Hmoob/Hmong: Hu losis text rau lub tsev nyeem ntawv ntawm 612-385-0886 txais kev pab hais lus Hmoob.

Soomaali/Somali: Caawimaad Soomaali ah, soo wac ama qoraal (text) usoo dir maktabada 612-235-1339.

Carz is a Phillips resident and an enthusiastic patron of Hennepin County Library.