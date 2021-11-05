Support the alley on Give to the Max Day! Thursday November 18th.

The Alley is the community newspaper of the Phillips Community in Minneapolis. We serve more than 20,000 residents, and many businesses, agencies, schools, and visitors to Phillips. Now in our 45th year of publication, we continue to be a forum of ideas, information, and announcements, all directed at the variety of individuals and groups who are part of this neighborhood. The Alley is the only paper to concentrate exclusively on the Phillips Community. This allows us to cover in-depth the issues and stories that matter to the people who live here. The Alley is a non-profit organization; our mission is to provide a place where voices that are often ignored by the mainstream media can be heard. The Alley counters the often negative portrayal of our community with the narrative of its residents that offer a more balanced documentation of the Phillips community. We encourage community involvement in all aspects of creating the paper. We want the voices of Phillips to be heard. If you are interested in writing for The Alley, or otherwise becoming involved in this grassroots, community-led and community-directed organization, please contact us at copydesk@alleynews.org .

