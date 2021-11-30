December Random alley News

By LINDSEY FENNER

Photo courtesy of the American Swedish Institute. Tree delivery by horse-drawn cart next to Swan J. Turnblad residence, 26th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Completed in 1908, the Swan J. Turnblad mansion was built in the French Chateauesque style. The house became the American Swedish Institute in 1929.

Midtown Greenway Coalition Calls for Re-Do of Re-Paving Greenway: A section of the Midtown Greenway commuter bike trail was repaved by Minneapolis Public Works in October, but bikers are already calling for a re-do. According to the Midtown Greenway Coalition, a nonprofit group that advocates for the Greenway and Greenway users, the repaving has left the trail surface worse than it was before and created a safety hazard for users. Public Works has admitted they used a different resurfacing process, called “micropaving,” which cost a third of the 1.6 million budgeted for the project. The 5.5 mile bike and pedestrian route runs along the former Milwaukee Railroad line from the Uptown Chain of Lakes to the Mississippi River.

Southside Green Zone Council Seeking Members: The citizen advisory committee advises the Mayor and City Council on the implementation and evaluation of the Southside Green Zone Work Plan. The Southside Green Zone boundaries include all of Phillips and parts of Seward and Cedar-Riverside. There are ten open seats.

4 open seats for voting members who live inside the Southside Green Zone.

4 youth ambassadors who will be voting members that live inside the Southside Green Zone.

2 “at large” non-voting members.

For more information about the responsibilities of a committee member, contact Kelly Muellman: kelly.muellman@minneapolismn.gov Phone: (612) 673-3014

Turnblad Mansion Being Restored: The American Swedish Institute is beginning a $20 million project to restore and renovate the Turnblad Mansion at 2600 Park Avenue. The 33-room “castle,” which now serves as a museum and cultural center, was built in 1908 by Swedish immigrant and publisher Swan Turnblad. The project will include needed repairs to the iconic tower, create more accessible space for employees and volunteers, and open long-closed rooms in the mansion to the public. The project is scheduled to launch in Spring 2022, with completion by fall 2023.