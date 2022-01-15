Alley Annual Report – It Belongs To You!

From the Editorial Leadership Committee

2021 was a year of activity and evolution for the alley Editorial Leadership Committee. Highlights were –

Welcoming new volunteers Tina Monje, Vivi Grieco, Laura Hulscher

Continuing our in-depth, local pandemic coverage through the summer and into the transition back to in-person school

Covering the Ward 6 and 9 CIty Council races and publishing voter education articles from The League of Women Voters

Partnering with the Semilla Center for Healing and the Arts to distribute The Phoenix of Phillips literary magazine, Volume VII

Moving to a more local printer to help with printing and delivery schedules

Working to expand paid positions, including the first business manager and website improver – Ben Heath!

Participating in community events as the post-vaccine world began to open up, including tables at the Phillips West Fall Festival and the American Swedish Institute Neighborhood Night. Look for us at upcoming neighborhood events!

Collaborating with artist and new alley designer Jessie Merriam on developing the distinctive visual feel of the alley

ELC Hopes and plans for 2022 and beyond –