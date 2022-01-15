Alley Annual Report – It Belongs To You!

From the Editorial Leadership Committee
2021 was a year of activity and evolution for the alley Editorial Leadership Committee. Highlights were –
- Welcoming new volunteers Tina Monje, Vivi Grieco, Laura Hulscher
- Continuing our in-depth, local pandemic coverage through the summer and into the transition back to in-person school
- Covering the Ward 6 and 9 CIty Council races and publishing voter education articles from The League of Women Voters
- Partnering with the Semilla Center for Healing and the Arts to distribute The Phoenix of Phillips literary magazine, Volume VII
- Moving to a more local printer to help with printing and delivery schedules
- Working to expand paid positions, including the first business manager and website improver – Ben Heath!
- Participating in community events as the post-vaccine world began to open up, including tables at the Phillips West Fall Festival and the American Swedish Institute Neighborhood Night. Look for us at upcoming neighborhood events!
- Collaborating with artist and new alley designer Jessie Merriam on developing the distinctive visual feel of the alley
ELC Hopes and plans for 2022 and beyond –
- Expanding cultural coverage of the Phillips community
- Forming school partnerships to feature youth and student voices
- Highlighting Phillips’ small businesses and the diverse people behind them
- Building our community volunteer base to help fulfill these hopes and plans!