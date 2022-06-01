The Impact Theory of Mass Extinction at HOTB

About Impact Theory

From June 16th to June 26th, Heart of the Beast will produce our first major puppet and mask performance since 2018, The Impact Theory of Mass Extinction, by Junauda Petrus-Nasah.

Impact Theory tells the story of two black, queer, teens who discover dinosaur bones in their South Minneapolis neighborhood! Our teens get sucked through a prehistoric portal, where they explore extinction theories ranging from the scientifically accepted to the outright absurd. On their Jurassic journey, our protagonists draw comparisons to their own lives, reflecting on themes of ancestry, queerness, and non-binary identity.

Impact Theory’s playwright, Junauda Petrus-Nasah, is an acclaimed poet, playwright, screenwriter, and multi-dimensional performance artist. West-Indian descended and African-sourced, she grew up in Minneapolis’s own Phillips and Powderhorn neighborhoods.

This production will be born from the skills of local artists: shadow, table top, and large-scale puppet builders; mask makers; musicians; puppeteers and more. Graphics by: Erica Warren, Steve Ackerman

All performances except ones indicated as totally free are pay-as-able.

Thursday, June 16th 7:30 PM

Friday, June 17th 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 18th 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 19th 2:00 PM Free!

Sunday, June 19th 7:30 PM

Thursday, June 23rd 7:30 PM Free!

Friday, June 24th 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 25th 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 26th 2:00 PM Free!ASLSensory Touch TourAudio Description

Sunday, June 26th 7:30 PM

The Impact Theory of Mass Extinction

June 16- June 26

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre

1500 E. Lake Street

Minneapolis, MN 55407

More info and tickets: https://hobt.org/