Primary Election Day is Tuesday, August 9!

Find out where you vote and what’s on your ballot by visiting mnvotes.org

Remember, your polling place may have changed because of redistricting.

About Primary Elections

WHAT IS A PRIMARY ELECTION? A primary election determines which candidates will be on the ballot in the November general election. For example, five candidates from one political party might run for governor. Only one candidate can be on the ballot in November. The winner of the August primary election will represent their party on the November election ballot. There may be two kinds of offices on your primary ballot: partisan offices and nonpartisan offices.

PARTISAN OFFICES Partisan offices will list a political party next to a candidate’s name on the ballot. All state and federal offices—such as U.S. representatives or Minnesota senators—are partisan offices. Partisan candidates will be listed in four columns on the front side of the primary ballot.

The columns list candidates from Minnesota’s major political parties: the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, the Legal Marijuana Now party, and the Republican Party. You can only vote for candidates from one political party. If you vote for candidates from both political parties, your votes will not count. You decide which one of the two parties you will vote for— Minnesota does not have political party registration.

NONPARTISAN OFFICES Nonpartisan offices will not list a political party next to a candidate’s name on the ballot. For example, county, city, township and school board offices are nonpartisan. Nonpartisan offices will be listed on the back side of the primary ballot. You can vote for any candidate. The candidates who get the most votes will be on the November general election ballot.

TIME OFF WORK TO VOTE You have a right to time off work to vote, without losing your pay, personal leave, or vacation time.