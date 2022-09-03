News from Sarah at the East Phillips Improvement Coalition

Hi all,

I am writing to let you know that I am leaving my position as the Executive Coordinator with East Phillips Improvement Coalition. This has been a difficult decision to make, but an opportunity arose that I could not pass up.

I look forward to making space for new leadership at EPIC and I am hoping that the organization hires someone to fill this role that reflects the neighborhood in their immigration status, race and/or ethnicity.

I have learned a great deal from you all – thank you! I look forward to what EPIC and the community will create together.

While my last day as an Executive Coordinator will be Friday, August 19, I will still be living in East Phillips and I am excited to plug into projects or committees in East Phillips after a bit of a break.

Thank you again and I hope to stay connected.

Sarah Santiago