Library News October ’22

By CARZ NELSON

All information listed here is accurate as of September 15, 2022. For the most recent information, check out the library website at www.hclib.org.

FRANKLIN LIBRARY HOURS

Monday 9 AM to 5 PM

Tuesday 12 PM to 8 PM

Wednesday 12 PM to 8 PM

Thursday 12 PM to 8 PM

Friday 9 AM to 5 PM

Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday 12 PM to 5 PM

CAREER AND JOB ASSISTANCE

Meet with a CareerForce employment specialist at Franklin Library for job and career help. Stop by for individual assistance with job searching, resume writing, and more!

Franklin Library

October 5 at 1 PM to 3 PM

STAR TURTLE

Join Z Puppets Rosenschnoz for the launch of Star Turtle, a musical adventure with a Turtle and Wabbit in the Cherokee language. Dagsi Turtle and Jisdu Wabbit are traveling through time and space on a quest to help Grandmother Turtle. Sing along and you, too, can help fuel their Turtleship to bring the Cherokee language into the future.. Recommended for ages 4+.

Franklin Library

October 12 at 4:30PM to 5 PM

MAKE BLOCK PRINTS

Make simple block prints, start to finish. Learn yourself some zine art. All materials will be supplied. This program is part of Twin Cities Zine Fest 2022. For more information visit https://tczinefest.org

Hosmer Library

October 23 at 8 AM to 9 PM

WOMEN OF COLOR AFFINITY GROUP

Looking for a space where women of color can come together and share their experiences? Join the Women of Color Affinity Group.

Hosmer Library

Tuesdays at 6:30 PM

RESOURCES AND SUPPORT

The Bridge for Youth visits Franklin Library the fourth Wednesday of each month from 2 to 5 PM. They connect people with resources and provide hygiene items and other supplies. Look for them in their outreach van on the corner of 14th and Franklin Avenues.

FREE FOOD

Franklin and Hosmer Libraries are collaborating with Every Meal to distribute free meal bags. Bags are free for anyone to take, while supplies last.

HOMEWORK HELP

Both Franklin and Hosmer Libraries offer free one-on-one tutoring for K-12 students.

Franklin: Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:30-7:30 PM

Hosmer: Mondays and Wednesdays 4-7:30, Saturdays 1-4 PM

READING SUGGESTIONS

Looking for a good book to read? You could ask a librarian. At hclib.org, towards the bottom of the page, you’ll find the link, Ask us for reading suggestions. This leads to a form you fill out about what sorts of books you like, and what sorts you don’t like. Fill in the form and you will get an email with reading recommendations. If you don’t want to fill out a form, you can always ask librarians for recommendations in person, over the phone, or via chat.

AT HOME SERVICE

At Home service is provided free of charge to Hennepin County residents who can’t get to a library due to illness, disability, or visual impairment. To apply for At Home service, submit an online application or apply by phone at 612-543-8850.

ASK THE LIBRARY

Have a reference or library account question? You can chat, email, text, or call the library. Chat or email at www.hclib.org/contact, text to 612-400-7722, or call 612-543-KNOW (5669) to reach library staff by phone.

Español/Spanish: Llame o envíe un texto al 651-503-8013 para recibir ayuda en español.

Hmoob/Hmong: Hu losis text rau lub tsev nyeem ntawv ntawm 612-385-0886 txais kev pab hais lus Hmoob.

Soomaali/Somali: Caawimaad Soomaali ah, soo wac ama qoraal (text) usoo dir maktabada 612-235-1339.

Carz is a Phillips resident and an enthusiastic patron of Hennepin County Library.