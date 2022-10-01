Events October ’22

Untitled (Kwame Brathwaite Self Portrait at AJASS Studios), 1964 c., printed 2016 Archival pigment print, mounted and framed, 30 x 30 in, 76.2 x 76.2 cm. Courtesy of the artist and Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles. Image: Kwame Brathwaite

WOVEN: from life itself

On view through October 30

Norway House

913 East Franklin Avenue

Free

Inspired by Norway House’s Minnesota Peace Initiative, WOVEN: from life itself celebrates disability pride in canon with other identities. By presenting the diverse cultural and ethnic community that surrounds Norway House in the Ventura Village neighborhood, WOVEN offers a unique voice in depicting peace and coexistence. https://www.norwayhouse.org/calendar/gallery/woven

Picture Gallery of the Soul

On view through December 10

University of Minnesota Regis Center for Art (East)

405 21st Avenue South

Free

The Katherine E. Nash Gallery presents A Picture Gallery of the Soul, a group exhibition of over 100 Black American artists from the 19th through 21st century whose practice incorporates the photographic medium, including Phillips’ own Walter Griffin. The exhibition honors, celebrates, investigates, and interprets Black history, culture, and politics in the United States. For gallery hours and information on related events, go to https://cla.umn.edu/art/galleries-public-programs/katherine-e-nash-gallery

Free Thursday Evenings at ASI

Thursdays, 3 PM – 8 PM

American Swedish Institute

2600 Park Avenue

Free

Explore the ASI with free museum admission from 3-8pm! There will be live music on select Thursdays. https://asimn.org

Phillips Community Clean Sweep

Saturday, October 8

9 AM: Breakfast and Supply Pick Up

10 AM – 12 PM: Litter Pick Up

12 PM – 1:30 PM: Lunch & Resource Fair

2438 Bloomington Avenue South OR

2400 Park Avenue South (enter on 24th Street)

Do you live or work in Midtown Phillips, Ventura Village, Phillips West, or East Phillips? Meet Neighbors, pick up litter, and organize! Check-in at the Ace Welna Hardware parking lot or at Lutheran Social Services. Minneapolis garbage trucks will provide free pick up for furniture, household construction scraps, old tires, mattresses, appliances, and electronics between 9:30 am and 3:30 pm (items should be put out before 9 am). This is always a great Neighborhood Day! https://www.midtownphillips.org/

Block Party and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Saturday, October 15, 10 AM – 4 PM

Norway House Parking Lot

913 East Franklin Avenue

Free

Norway House is hosting a family-friendly block party and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate our new campus addition! The event is free (food and drink for purchase) and open to the public. Enjoy kids’ activities, music, and special guests, including the Norwegian Ambassador to the United States. We’ll even unveil a new sculpture. Program and ribbon cutting begin at 11 am. https://www.facebook.com/events/903352667678683

Wish Work Puppet Series: How to Know a Whale

Saturday, October 15, 1 PM – 2 PM

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

2742 15th Ave South

Suggested donation: $5-$10

How to Know a Whale is a whale of a time and a (very) loose homage to Moby-Dick (if Ishmael was a hyper-curious eleven-year-old girl and the whale was a little friendlier!) With the help of her stuck submarine, sheexplores her perspective in isolated circumstances, a maker’s approach, and our relationship to the ocean. Join us underwater for shadow puppets, object performance, and original music by Juliana Carr, as we search for a whale. Presented by Hinterhands Puppet Company.

Consortium Carissimi Ensemble

Sunday, October 16, 4 PM

3045 Chicago Avenue South

Free

Mount Olive Music and Fine Arts presents the Consortium Carissimi early music ensemble, directed by Garrick Comeaux, in a concert highlighting the secular music of Dowland and Gesualdo. A reception will follow if pandemic conditions allow. For further information, contact the church office at 612-827-5919, or refer to the Mount Olive website. https://www.mountolivechurch.org/

Full Moon Puppet Show

October 21, 22 and 23, 7:30 PM

Open Eye Theatre

506 East 24th Street

$18

Join us under the full moon for a rowdy adult puppet cabaret featuring performances by some of the most innovative Twin Cities puppetry artists and live music between acts! Age recommendation:14 and up for adult content/language/themes. https://www.openeyetheatre.org/full-moon-puppet-show

Bare Bones 2022 Extravaganza

October 28 -31, 7 PM – 8 PM

Midtown Greenway

2828 11th Avenue South

$20 (No one turned away for lack of funds)

2022 welcomes the return of BareBones’ traditional puppet pageant, an outdoor drama consisting of larger-than-life puppetry, stilting, dance, fire, song, and music. Space is limited, for advance tickets and to learn more, or to get involved, visit https://barebonespuppets.org/2022-show/