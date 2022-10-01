Events October ’22

WOVEN: from life itself
On view through October 30
Norway House
913 East Franklin Avenue
Free
Inspired by Norway House’s Minnesota Peace Initiative, WOVEN: from life itself celebrates disability pride in canon with other identities. By presenting the diverse cultural and ethnic community that surrounds Norway House in the Ventura Village neighborhood, WOVEN offers a unique voice in depicting peace and coexistence. https://www.norwayhouse.org/calendar/gallery/woven
Picture Gallery of the Soul
On view through December 10
University of Minnesota Regis Center for Art (East)
405 21st Avenue South
Free
The Katherine E. Nash Gallery presents A Picture Gallery of the Soul, a group exhibition of over 100 Black American artists from the 19th through 21st century whose practice incorporates the photographic medium, including Phillips’ own Walter Griffin. The exhibition honors, celebrates, investigates, and interprets Black history, culture, and politics in the United States. For gallery hours and information on related events, go to https://cla.umn.edu/art/galleries-public-programs/katherine-e-nash-gallery
Free Thursday Evenings at ASI
Thursdays, 3 PM – 8 PM
American Swedish Institute
2600 Park Avenue
Free
Explore the ASI with free museum admission from 3-8pm! There will be live music on select Thursdays. https://asimn.org
Phillips Community Clean Sweep
Saturday, October 8
9 AM: Breakfast and Supply Pick Up
10 AM – 12 PM: Litter Pick Up
12 PM – 1:30 PM: Lunch & Resource Fair
2438 Bloomington Avenue South OR
2400 Park Avenue South (enter on 24th Street)
Do you live or work in Midtown Phillips, Ventura Village, Phillips West, or East Phillips? Meet Neighbors, pick up litter, and organize! Check-in at the Ace Welna Hardware parking lot or at Lutheran Social Services. Minneapolis garbage trucks will provide free pick up for furniture, household construction scraps, old tires, mattresses, appliances, and electronics between 9:30 am and 3:30 pm (items should be put out before 9 am). This is always a great Neighborhood Day! https://www.midtownphillips.org/
Block Party and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Saturday, October 15, 10 AM – 4 PM
Norway House Parking Lot
913 East Franklin Avenue
Free
Norway House is hosting a family-friendly block party and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate our new campus addition! The event is free (food and drink for purchase) and open to the public. Enjoy kids’ activities, music, and special guests, including the Norwegian Ambassador to the United States. We’ll even unveil a new sculpture. Program and ribbon cutting begin at 11 am. https://www.facebook.com/events/903352667678683
Wish Work Puppet Series: How to Know a Whale
Saturday, October 15, 1 PM – 2 PM
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
2742 15th Ave South
Suggested donation: $5-$10
How to Know a Whale is a whale of a time and a (very) loose homage to Moby-Dick (if Ishmael was a hyper-curious eleven-year-old girl and the whale was a little friendlier!) With the help of her stuck submarine, sheexplores her perspective in isolated circumstances, a maker’s approach, and our relationship to the ocean. Join us underwater for shadow puppets, object performance, and original music by Juliana Carr, as we search for a whale. Presented by Hinterhands Puppet Company.
Consortium Carissimi Ensemble
Sunday, October 16, 4 PM
3045 Chicago Avenue South
Free
Mount Olive Music and Fine Arts presents the Consortium Carissimi early music ensemble, directed by Garrick Comeaux, in a concert highlighting the secular music of Dowland and Gesualdo. A reception will follow if pandemic conditions allow. For further information, contact the church office at 612-827-5919, or refer to the Mount Olive website. https://www.mountolivechurch.org/
Full Moon Puppet Show
October 21, 22 and 23, 7:30 PM
Open Eye Theatre
506 East 24th Street
$18
Join us under the full moon for a rowdy adult puppet cabaret featuring performances by some of the most innovative Twin Cities puppetry artists and live music between acts! Age recommendation:14 and up for adult content/language/themes. https://www.openeyetheatre.org/full-moon-puppet-show
Bare Bones 2022 Extravaganza
October 28 -31, 7 PM – 8 PM
Midtown Greenway
2828 11th Avenue South
$20 (No one turned away for lack of funds)
2022 welcomes the return of BareBones’ traditional puppet pageant, an outdoor drama consisting of larger-than-life puppetry, stilting, dance, fire, song, and music. Space is limited, for advance tickets and to learn more, or to get involved, visit https://barebonespuppets.org/2022-show/