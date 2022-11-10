Introducing Emmett!

Emmett Bostic. Photo: Indigo Davitt-Liu

By MARY ELLEN KALUZA and EMMETT BOSTIC



Emmett was recommended for a young artist interview by Steve Dreyer, alley board member and Ventura Village page contributor. Emmett’s name might be familiar to readers – his byline has appeared on the Ventura Village page multiple times as an intern journalist with KRSM Radio, which broadcasts from Waite House Community Center.



How old are you? Where did you grow up?

Almost 19. I grew up between Otsego and Minneapolis. I’ve lived in every part of Minneapolis but spent most of my years in North and Northeast.



What high school did you go to?

FAIR High School for Arts



Why did you choose that school?

It was advertised as very inclusive – and it was. I like the arts. Some of my friends also went there.



What was your academic focus?

I was really into math. I like algebra. I took PSEO in high school. I didn’t like English, but I like writing essays. I’m more of an informational writer. I didn’t like writing stories.

Example of the alley article and the KRSM Zine. Photo: Emmett Bostic



Your creative focus?

I was into drawing, fell out of it, but I’ve started to get back into it. I like to cross-stitch. I made a diorama during my senior year. I just like to do different crafty things in general. And I have a notebook I maintain with life stuff and video game reviews. It used to be a website/blog thing. I might make it digital again so my hand doesn’t cramp up so much! I’ve also been helping a group of friends on a mod for a video game we all enjoy.



How did you end up at Waite House and for how long?

Mr. Antar at FAIR invited me to work with him at KRSM on and off (because of the nature of the internships) for over two years.



In what roles?

I wrote articles – including for the alley, helped curate the Zine, operated the sound board, and mentored new interns.



What did you like about it?

I didn’t expect I’d like writing but I found a groove with it pretty quickly.



What topics did you write about for the alley?

KRSM Internship updates as well as a piece on gun violence.



Does your time with KRSM help steer you in a career direction?

I think because I wrote for so long and continue to, it might help me get a full time gig with writing some day. I will always write. I like math and I tried to get a job in a bank but it didn’t work out, but that’s okay – I’ll get there!



Tell us more about your writing.

I write non-fiction, although I like reading fiction. It is world-building, like watching a movie.



Are there people in your life who have been particularly inspiring?

Everyone in my family, especially my mom. My friends. They feed into my joy and it helps me be creative. My mentors at KRSM were inspiring.



Is there anyone special you would like to acknowledge in the alley?

Michel B, KJ, Andrea, Yonci, and Joseph. Thank you for pushing me and always supporting me throughout the last few years. Without y’all I would have never known I liked to write.



The alley is hoping to see Emmett’s byline in the paper again. (Hint hint, Emmett!)