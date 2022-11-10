Library News: November 22



By CARZ NELSON



All information listed here is accurate as of October 15, 2022. For the most recent information, check out the library website at www.hclib.org

FRANKLIN LIBRARY HOURS

Monday 9 AM to 5 PM

Tuesday 12 PM to 8 PM

Wednesday 12 PM to 8 PM

Thursday 12 PM to 8 PM

Friday 9 AM to 5 PM

Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday 12 PM to 5 PM



STEAM WORKSHOP

The Franklin Library’s Teen Tech Squad leads education and entertainment for kids 8+ on topics in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

Franklin Library

Wednesday November 2, 5-6 PM

HOMEWORK HELP

Both Franklin and Hosmer Libraries offer free one-on-one tutoring for K-12 students.

Franklin: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30-7:30 PM

Hosmer: Mondays and Wednesdays, 4-7:30, Saturdays at 1-4 PM

CAREER AND JOB ASSISTANCE

Meet with a CareerForce employment specialist at Franklin Library for job and career help. Stop by for individual assistance with job searching, resume writing, and more!

Franklin Library

Wednesday November 2, 1-3 PM

WOMEN OF COLOR AFFINITY GROUP

Looking for a space where women of color can come together and share their experiences? Join the Women of Color Affinity Group.

Hosmer: Tuesdays at 6:30 PM

RESOURCES AND SUPPORT

The Bridge for Youth visits Franklin Library the fourth Wednesday of each month, from 2 to 5 PM. They connect people with resources and provide hygiene items and other supplies. Look for them in their outreach van on the corner of 14th and Franklin Avenues.

FREE FOOD

Franklin and Hosmer Libraries are collaborating with Every Meal to distribute free meal bags. Bags are free for anyone to take, while supplies last.

READING SUGGESTIONS

Looking for a good book to read? You could ask a librarian. At hclib.org, towards the bottom of the page, you’ll find the link Ask us for reading suggestions. This leads to a form you can fill out about what sorts of books you like, and what sorts you don’t like. Fill in the form and you will get an email with reading recommendations. If you don’t want to fill out a form, you can always ask librarians for recommendations in person, over the phone, or via chat.

AT HOME SERVICE

At Home service is provided free of charge to Hennepin County residents who can’t get to a library due to illness, disability, or visual impairment. To apply for At Home service, submit an online application or apply by phone at 612-543-8850.

ASK THE LIBRARY

Have a reference or library account question? You can chat, email, text, or call the library. Chat or email at www.hclib.org/contact, text to 612-400-7722, or call 612-543-KNOW (5669) to reach library staff by phone.

Español/Spanish: Llame o envíe un texto al 651-503-8013 para recibir ayuda en español.

Hmoob/Hmong: Hu losis text rau lub tsev nyeem ntawv ntawm 612-385-0886 txais kev pab hais lus Hmoob.

Soomaali/Somali: Caawimaad Soomaali ah, soo wac ama qoraal (text) usoo dir maktabada 612-235-1339.

Carz is a Phillips resident and an enthusiastic patron of Hennepin County Library.