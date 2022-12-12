Call Out to Our Neighborhood Artistic Youth

JANELLE HOSFIELD EMMETT BOSTIC FRANCISCO NARANJO NOELLE NARANJO First Photo: Sha’Vontie recording – June 2022 issue. Second Photo: KRSM Zine and alley article by Emmett – Nov 2022 issue. Third Photo: Andrew with djembe drum – July 2022 issue. Fourth Photo: Queen Bee by Noelle – April 2022 issue.

Do you paint, sculpt, dance, sing, write, act, or…? Whatever form your creative juices take, the alley would love to highlight your talent and dedication to your art. Besides making your family and friends proud, an article or interview in a local paper is a great addition to a college or job application! We all benefit from the arts. Art and cultural activities uplift our spirits and help build community.

You know how your creative work makes you feel, that’s why you do it. Showcasing your work in the alley can inspire others to find their own artistic expression and reap the benefits. And multiply the beauty in our Phillips community. 💗

If you are interested, simply send an email to copydesk@alleynews.org with a few sentences about yourself (or the young artist in your life). We will happily connect with you!