American Indian Flag Library at Franklin Library

Ceremony held on November 2nd dedicating the new Tribal Flag Lending Library. Photos: Philip Hussong.

By CARZ NELSON

Flags can be an important presence at ceremonies, official procedures and programs, symbolizing identity and status for governments and other groups. If you are hosting a ceremony or official occasion, such as a graduation or tribal event, you might decide to display flags as a way to signal the event’s importance. But finding flags for tribes and other Native groups to use can be challenging.

Help is here – Franklin Library is now the home of the new American Indian Flag Lending Library. Flags from eleven sovereign nations in Minnesota are available to borrow, pending tribal approval. For more information on borrowing a flag, go to https://www.hennepin.us/your-government/get-involved/community-engagement.