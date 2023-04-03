NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
Monday April 3rd 2023

Keep citizen journalism alive!

Donatebutton_narrow

Sections

Links

Puppet Fashion Show

By MARY ELLEN KALUZA with ORREN FEN

Remember Orren Fen from the June 2022 alley? They were the way cool youth artist featured that month. Orren and I connected recently to talk about a new production they have been working on for the Heart of the Beast Theatre coming up in April.

Orren Fen (they/them)
Find them on Instagram at @sequined_stardust

Where did the idea of a puppet fashion show come from?

Orren: About a year ago me and my friend Finley Anderson-Newton went to a fashion show and liked the event, but wished that it had been more energetic and entertaining so we thought about how a fashion show would be if it was centered around puppetry. And thus our vision for “puppet fashion show” was born.

What is a puppet fashion show?

Orren: It combines the two ideas of fashion and puppetry in a cabaret-style performance. There will be 6 acts by different groups of artists, combining the ideas of fashion and puppetry to tell a story. One of the biggest questions I’ve gotten is “Does puppet fashion show mean puppets wearing fashion or fashion with puppets?” And I think the answer is puppet fashion is both, it’s a combination of two different art forms that are both very fluid and don’t really have many rules. So I hope that the puppet fashion show is weird and over the top, and really whatever the artists want it to be!!

Is this the first such production?


Orren: Yes, as far as I know, this is a new idea.

What is your role in the production?


Orren: I am one of the co-hosts. Akiko Ostlund is the other co-host. We will be performing in between acts and introducing the acts. I was also a curator – choosing the acts. And I’m helping with general behind-the-scenes work.

Have you worked on a cabaret style puppet show before?

Orren: Yes, I’ve been involved in many cabaret shows, last fall I was the co-host of MPLS Crankie Fest. And I’m on the curatorial team for Puppet Cabaret MPLS. As well, I have performed in multiple Puppet Cabarets. You can find out more about future events on Instagram at
@puppetcabaretmpls.

Image: Finley Andersen Newton

Who else can we look forward to seeing in the show?

Orren: Performances are by Z Akhmetova, Nora Rickey, Lizz Windnagel, Fletcher Wolfe, Maggie Arbeiter, Emrys Mariel Stramer, Abby Palen, Lizzy Duqette, Sophie Shiff, Amber Moore, and Finley Anderson-Newton. And the music is by Taylor Johnson (Proper-T).

Where and when?

Orren: Here at Heart of the Beast, in the Avalon Theatre, 1500 East Lake Street in Minneapolis. Performances are Thursday through Sunday, April 13 – 16, at 7:30 p.m. The Thursday evening performance is also a fundraiser for Heart of the Beast.


You can get ticket information and a taste of the Puppet Fashion Show at https://hobt.org/puppet-fashion-show/. Look for fun promo videos!

Post Published: 31 March 2023
Posted by: the alley
Found in section: Cover Stories

Previous Topic:
Next Topic:

Leave a Reply

Current Headlines

Top Stories

Copyright © 2022 Alley Communications - Contact the alley