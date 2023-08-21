Don’t Miss Out on Medicare Benefits

By JETTA WIEDEMEIER BOWER for the Senior LinkAge Line

Barbara B. lives in Minneapolis, and she got a chair for her husband that helps him stand up after sitting in it and a button to wear around his neck to call for help if he needs it. She got these things because she called the Senior Linkage Line® to ask for help with getting Medicare benefits. “There are people out there who just don’t know what’s available to them,” Barbara says. “Older people worked hard for years, and we deserve these benefits.”



Janice H., also of Minneapolis, says there are a lot of people in her African American community who don’t know about Medicare. “They assume it’s not for them because they don’t quite understand it,” she says. “And they don’t realize that a lot of services and benefits are available at no cost.”



As the volunteer and outreach manager for the Senior LinkAge Line, I can tell you that Barbara and Janice are right. And that’s why we work to get Medicare information out to people who could be getting the benefits they need and deserve. We can help you get your benefits.



Medicare is federal health insurance that began in 1965 for people 65 and older. When you are eligible, you receive a Medicare card with a number that is unique to you. If you didn’t receive a card, or if you’ve lost your card, you can get another one on your Medicare.gov account or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

MEDICARE HAS FOUR MAIN PARTS:

Part A helps pay the bill when you’re in the hospital, and it helps pay for a nurse to care for you in your home. It also helps pay for hospice care if you need it at the end of your life.

Part B helps pay for doctor appointments, treatments and other care you can get without going to the hospital. It also helps cover tests to check for things that need treatment and shots that protect you from getting sick. Some treatments that help you get stronger after you've been sick are covered, and so is some medical equipment that could help make your life easier.

Part C (otherwise known as Medicare Advantage) is another way to get Medicare benefits. It combines Parts A and B, and sometimes Part D. You can get an Advantage plan from private insurance companies that Medicare approves. They must cover necessary medical services, but they may not cover everything. These plans can also charge you for things that other plans don't, like part of a doctor visit and additional insurance coverage.

Part D is Medicare drug coverage that helps pay for the medicine you need outside of the hospital.

Medicare can be hard to understand. If you need help, you can call Minnesota’s Senior LinkAge Line® at 800-333-2433. You can trust the staff and volunteers because they are trained and approved by the State of Minnesota. They can guide you through the process.