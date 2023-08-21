Be An Informed Voter: Understanding Ranked-Choice Voting

By LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS MINNEAPOLIS

Number 4 in a Series

Since November of 2009, Minneapolis has employed ranked-choice voting in all municipal elections, and will do so again this year.



Ranked-choice voting (RCV) is a method of voting where you can choose up to three candidates in the order of your preference. You are given the opportunity to ‘rank’ your vote – first choice, second choice, and third choice. The identical roster of candidates will be listed in three columns on your ballot, one column for each choice. This voting method allows your vote to count toward another candidate if your favorite (first choice) candidate loses on the first ballot.



For example, if your first-choice candidate doesn’t win, your vote is transferred to your second choice. Then, if your second choice is eliminated, your vote is transferred to your third choice. It is important to understand that you are not required to vote for more than one candidate – the second and third choice candidates are optional. But the advantage to ranking three candidates is that it potentially gives you more of a say in selecting a candidate of your choice.

HOW TO MARK YOUR RCV BALLOT

Choose your top candidate. This is your first choice candidate and will be the vote that is counted first. Mark your first choice in the first column.

If you have a second choice (optional), choose an additional candidate. This choice must be different from your first choice candidate. Mark your second choice in the second column.

If you have a third choice (optional), you may choose an additional (and final) candidate. This choice must be different from your first and second choices. Mark your third choice in the third column.

HOW YOUR VOTE IS COUNTED

All first choice votes are counted on the first ballot. If no candidate has the required number of votes to win on the first ballot — more than 50% — the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Next, all of the eliminated person’s votes are distributed to whichever candidate those voters ranked second. This elimination process continues until a candidate has over 50% of the vote and therefore enough votes to win. Election officials will only use your second or third choices if your previous choices have been eliminated.

Learn more about ranked-choice voting at vote.minneapolismn.gov/ranked-choice-voting/details.