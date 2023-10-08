NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
Sunday October 8th 2023

Around Town: Photos

Dr. Antony Stately of the Native American Community Clinic and a young reader checking out the new Little Free Library. Learn more about the Reading Initiative in Ventura Village News on page 8. Photo: Little Free Library
Fence Mural on 26th Street and 16th Avenue. Photo: Semilla Center for Healing and the Arts
Scenes from Nenookaasi Camp from September 23. Printed with permission. Photo: Mary Ellen Kaluza

Nenookaasi Camp residents, neighbors and other stakeholders gathering for a community meeting on September 12th. With a line running down the hallway, the room filled to overflowing. The meeting was called by Ward 9 Council Member Jason Chavez to open conversations around the lack of appropriate housing and services for our unhoused neighbors on the 2300 block of 13th Avenue South, who had been evicted a few weeks earlier by the State of Minnesota from the Wall of Forgotten Natives along Highway 55. Photo: Rico Morales
