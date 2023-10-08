Diverse applicants wanted for Minneapolis boards and commissions

By THE CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS

Twenty-seven City boards and commissions have openings for appointments this fall. The City seeks applicants with a diversity of backgrounds and experiences representing the demographics of Minneapolis to strengthen the work of the City. City boards and commissions offer a direct way for residents to advise City leadership about topics important to them. Translation and interpreting is available so all residents can participate.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31. Find more information about the openings on the City website.

The City of Minneapolis has more than 50 volunteer-based boards, commissions and advisory committees that help shape key policy decisions, represent their community in the City’s administration of services and supply valuable insights. Boards and commissions have brought forward recommendations that resulted in:

Renter protections.

Wage protections.

Bicycle safety infrastructure.

Gender-neutral restrooms.

Public art.

A ban on a hazardous chemical in dry cleaning.

The 2023 Climate Equity Plan.

Paid sick and safe time.

The Minneapolis Food Vision.

Boards and commissions fall into a handful of categories: appeal boards, development boards, general advisory boards and special service districts (defined areas within the city with special services).

Appointments to boards and commissions are made twice a year: in the spring and fall.

People can apply and stay up to date on vacancies, position descriptions and timelines by visiting the City website.



Potential applicants can find more information by calling 612-673-2216 or emailing lims@minneapolismn.gov.