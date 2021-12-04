Winter Events

Midtown Global Market

Holiday No Coast Craft-o-Rama

Saturday, December 4, 10AM-4PM

Midtown Global Market, 920 East Lake Street

Join us and 45 great local artists for a handmade holiday shopping fest!

www.nocoastcraft.com

Family Fridays

Midtown Global Market, 920 East Lake Street

December 10, 17, and 31, 5PM-7PM

Join Midtown Global Market for Santa, Craft Activities, and a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration

www.midtownglobalmarket.org

American Swedish Institute

Julmarknad Handcraft Market and Festival

American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Avenue

www.asimn.org/

Saturday December 4 – Sunday December 5

10AM- 4PM

The sights and sounds of the Scandinavian marketplace return in time for the holidays at one of the region’s largest handcraft markets and festivals. Shop handmade goods from more than 60 regional artists at booths inside ASI and out in the courtyard. Browse exceptional items from ASI’s own Jul Shop, alongside distinctive artisan glass, clothing, wood, jewelry, ceramics, and textiles.

Winter Solstice Celebration

Tuesday December 20, at 5 PM – 9 PM

Advance registration is now required for Winter Solstice.

Mark the shortest day and longest night of the year at ASI with ASI’s popular Winter Solstice Celebration. Since pagan days, solstice has traditionally meant the “year as reborn,” with ancient (and modern) Scandinavians fusing it into the longer “Jul” or Yule season. ASI celebrates this powerful seasonal juncture with fun, festivity and performance.

Neighborhood Open House at the American Swedish Institute

Thursday, December 30 from 5-8 p.m

Be our guest at ASI’s annual Neighborhood Open House. From 5-8 p.m., we’re offering free museum admission to thank our supporters, celebrate the holidays and introduce the Mansion to new friends.

Norway House

Gingerbread Wonderland

November 23 – December 31, 2021

Norway House, 913 East Franklin Avenue

The ever-popular and ever-fragrant Christmas tradition at Norway House returns! Familiar houses from the Twin Cities, Norway, Fairytales, and beyond are submitted each year from bakers aged 2-99 years old.

www.norwayhouse.org/

Open Eye Theatre

The Longest Night: A Winter Solstice Cabaret

Open Eye Theatre, 506 E. 24th Street

December 9- 21

Audience favorite Bradley Greenwald celebrates winter’s beauty, the holiday blues, and the soul’s need for rebirth in an eclectic program of words and music as kaleidoscopic as the season. A meditative and joyful performance sure to warm snow-covered hearts!

www.openeyetheatre.org

All My Relations Arts

Biskaabiiyang

All My Relations Arts, 1414 East Franklin

Closing December 11

biskaabiiyang (returning to ourselves) is a group exhibition investigating Indigenous Futurisms and the interconnectedness of nows through video installation, interactive gaming, mixed media and digital illustrations curated by Emerging Curators Institute Fellow, Juleana Enright.

www.allmyrelationsarts.com