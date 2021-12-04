Minneapolis Recreation Centers Reopening to the Public

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) continues to transition its 47 recreation centers to pre-COVID-19 services and hours of operation.

All MPRB recreation centers are currently offering scheduled, registered, and ActivePass programs Monday through Saturday, with five sites offering pre-registered programs on Sunday. Search all available activities at minneapolisparks.org/register .

Recreation centers will begin offering general public hours starting November. 29, with the following phased approach:

Monday, Nov. 29-Sunday, Dec. 19

All recreation centers open Monday-Friday, 3-7 pm

Drop-in recreation opportunities available during those public open hours

Recreation centers open outside of public open hours and on Saturdays and Sundays for pre-registered and ActivePass programs only

Youth sports games begin at various sites with spectators allowed

Monday, Dec. 20-Tuesday, Dec. 30

(Minneapolis Public Schools Winter Break)

All recreation centers open on School Release Days, Monday-Friday, Noon-7 pm

Drop-in recreation opportunities available during those public open hours Note: all recreation centers will be closed and programming cancelled Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day



Monday, January 3, 2022, and onward

All recreation centers open Monday-Friday, 3-9 pm

All recreation centers open Saturdays, Noon-6 pm

Northeast, Farview, East Phillips, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Pearl recreation centers open Sundays, Noon-6 pm

Drop-in recreation opportunities will be available during those public open hours

Masks Required

During all phases of reopening, masks will be required for all recreation center visitors, including instructors and sport spectators, as directed by MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura.

Information provided by the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board