March Random alley News

By LINDSEY FENNER

Bring Her Home, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Documentary Airing on PBS:

The documentary, directed by Leya Hale (Dakota/Diné) and produced by Sergio Rapu (Rapanui), follows three indigenous women: artist and All My Relations Gallery Director Angela Two Stars, activist Mysti Babineau, and U.S. Rep. Ruth Buffalo, as they fight to vindicate and honor their missing and murdered relatives who have fallen victims to a growing epidemic across Indian country.

Airing on Twin Cities Public Television Channel TPT 2 Monday, Mar 21 at 8pm or streaming at https://www.tpt.org/bring-her-home/

Pillsbury House Launches Documenters, A New Civic Reporting Project:

The Documenters project was first developed in Chicago by City Bureau, a local media non-profit with a goal of making journalism more democratic and public meetings more accessible. Documenters trains and pays community members to attend public meetings, take and share notes, and gather related public documents. Minneapolis joins other Documenters networks in Cleveland, Detroit, and Chicago. Find Minneapolis Documenters information here: https://minneapolis.documenters.org/

Hennepin County Workers Cancel Strike, Approve New Contract:

Thirty-five hundred Hennepin County workers represented by AFSCME Locals 34 and 2822 voted to accept a new contract offer from Hennepin County in February. Workers, including human services workers and clerical workers, had been planning on going on strike at the beginning of February unless a last minute agreement could be made. The new offer from the County cleared “negative leave balances” that workers might have accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, County workers who didn’t have enough paid leave to cover COVID-related time off could go into a leave debt that would need to be repaid if they left employment with the County.

Free Home Weatherization Classes Through Rethos and Hennepin County: Workshops will teach homeowners, renters, and caretakers of old buildings how to maximize energy efficiency in their residences, saving money and prolonging the life of their homes. Some workshops will include a free home weatherization kit that attendees can take home and apply themselves.

Free, but register at rethos.org/classes. Upcoming classes:

March 16: Why Old Is Green: Sustainability in Older Homes

April 14: Maximizing Window Energy Efficiency

May 3: Old Home Weatherization: Low-Cost Upgrades

May 24: Repairing and Restoring Old Windows

Therapists at Abbott Northwestern (ANW) Hospital Vote to Join SEIU: Over 100 workers who do jobs such as Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech Language Pathology voted overwhelmingly to unionize in early February. They join 220 lab workers who also recently voted to join SEIU Healthcare MN (Service Employees International Union). According to SEIU, the therapists at Abbott Northwestern are among the first therapists in Minnesota to unionize. SEIU Healthcare MN represents a wide-variety of workers at ANW, including maintenance, food and environmental service workers, and nursing assistants.