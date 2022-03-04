Movie Corner – Ten best of 2021

By HOWARD MCQUITTER II

1. Summer of Soul (Questlove)

2. The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

3. CODA (Sian Heder)

4. Passing (Rebecca Hall)

5. Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

6. Last Night in Soho (Edgar Wright)

7. Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodóvar)

8. Nine Days (Edson Oda)

9. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Jon Watts)

10. Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro)

Other films of 2021 to see: West Side Story (Steven Spielberg), In the Heights (Jon M. Chu),

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal), Respect (Liesl Tommy), The Eyes of Tammy Faye

(Michael Showalter), Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson), Dune

(Denis Villeneuve), The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson), and Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi).

(movie posters are copyright their respective studios)