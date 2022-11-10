Phillips Community Clean Sweep – Year 19

Setting up for Clean Sweep in the Welna Hardware parking lot at 2428 Bloomington Avenue. Photo: Courtesy of Phillips Community Clean Sweep

By JANA METGE, Phillips Community Clean Sweep Coordinator

Phillips Community Clean Sweep held another successful event this year on Saturday, October 8th. The annual Clean Sweep is planned and organized by the four Phillips neighborhoods together with the City of Minneapolis Solid Waste & Recycling Department.



Thanks to Welna Hardware for hosting the breakfast donated by Allina Health, and supply pick up. Thanks to Involve MN and CityJoy for donating lunch, and to Sarah, our new Stewart Park Director, for hosting the lunch and Resource Fair.



Participants in the Resource Fair were American Indian OIC, Open Arms of Minnesota, Midtown Greenway Coalition, Phillips Neighborhood Clinic at St Paul’s church, Southside Green Zone, Semilla Center for Healing and the Arts, and KRSM Radio, who spun tunes during lunch.



Thank you also to our planning team: Joel and Amy from Banyan Community, Nat and Caroline from American Red Cross, Donna Neste, Pete Eichten, Jana Metge, Brad Pass, Mark Welna, Sarah from Stewart Park, Steve from Ventura Village, Michelle Howard, Abdul Mohamed, Jamie Mendoza-Bremer, and Chuck Steddom.



Thanks to all the Phillips neighborhoods and Wellington, Allina Health, Open Arms of Minnesota, CityJoy, Involve MN, Thrivent, and LHB Architects for the support to make this event possible. And thanks to Michelle Howard, Minneapolis Clean City Coordinator. Thanks to all the volunteers (Catherine, Joanne, Susan, Banyan youth) who helped during the event, and to Somali TV for the coverage!



Mark your calendar for the 20th Anniversary of Phillips Clean Sweep on the 2nd Saturday in October, 2023!!