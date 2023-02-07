Share Your Ideas to Obtain the Greatest Prize of All

By MICHELLE SHAW

Tomia MacQueen has been an Edible Gardens Consultant for 14 years. Source: Minneapolis Edible Boulevards

Minneapolis Edible Boulevards (MEB) wants to hear from you! If you live in one of the following neighborhoods, complete the survey, and enter for a chance to win a $25 CUB gift card or a Land Back t-shirt from Naokah Designs. Most importantly, you’ll be helping our community by sharing your awesome ideas, and that’s priceless.

Today, MEB offers garden resources to the neighborhoods that are a part of the Northside Green Zone (McKinley, Hawthorne, Near North, St. Anthony West, Bottineau, Marshall Terrace, and Sheridan) and the Southside Green Zone (East Phillips, Midtown Phillips, Phillips West, Cedar Riverside, and Ventura Village). Additional neighborhood associations partnering with us are Longfellow, Powderhorn Park, Jordan, Webber-Camden, and Heritage Park. Go to our Facebook and Instagram pages for the survey.

As a small initiative with a fiscal sponsor (we aren’t a nonprofit), we want to partner with our neighbors and hear from those living in participating neighborhoods as much as possible. We’d also appreciate partnering with other Minneapolis Northside and Southside neighborhoods who continue to experience food and environmental injustices. The survey also includes questions about the boulevard growing ordinance many thought was changed in 2014.

On March 25, we’ll be joined by Tomia MacQueen of Wildflower Farm and Northeast Organic Farming Association, to learn how to grow seedlings and best practices for transplanting them. If time, she’ll also teach us about kitchen pantry gardening. Find more information on facebook and instagram. If you aren’t on social media, email minneapolisedibleboulevards@gmail.com so we can send links to you for one or both of these opportunities.